Letter to the editor: Canale has ideas for county judge

Editor:

I have been watching the Warren County Court candidates with great interest, and while they all have their own unique experiences, I found it very significant that Greg Canale is the only candidate to have ever tried felony cases, which seems to be extremely important for this position.

I also like the campaign Mr. Canale has been running, having mostly to do with ideas about on how to make the court system more affordable. Most appealing is Mr. Canale’s ideas to address one of our county’s biggest problems, drug and alcohol addiction. He wants to improve the Treatment Court Program by adding job training, mental health counseling and record seals for successful participants. This will ensure that they are not locked out of the job market when they complete their counseling.

This is the kind of bold and innovative leadership we need on the court, and this is why I urge the citizens of Warren County to vote for Greg Canale for Warren County Judge.

Kathy Treceno, Queensbury

