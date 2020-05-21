Letter to the editor: Canale has experience to make wise judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am a Warren County Conservative Committeeman-at-large. As a committee, we vetted all the judicial candidates for Warren County judge that sought our endorsement. After a thorough investigation into the beliefs and experiences of all the candidates, it was clear that Mr. Canale has a strong respect and command for the law.

Our committee unanimously endorsed Greg Canale. For me it was very easy to support Mr. Canale. Having known him for many years, I have nothing but respect for the man he is. Mr. Canale has a deep and genuine understanding and empathy on how the law can help and fail to help the average citizen.

Being a wise judge cannot be learned by reading a manual. Wisdom comes from years of experience dealing with people who are often confronted with great challenges and stress. I believe it is extremely important to put a person on the bench who has had those many years of experience representing people in the courts. That is what makes a good lawyer, a wise judge, and why I ask all Conservatives to vote for Mr. Canale on Primary Day, June 23.

Gordon Wilhelm, Glens Falls

