Letter to the editor: Canale has experience to make wise judge

Editor:
I am a Warren County Conservative Committeeman-at-large. As a committee, we vetted all the judicial candidates for Warren County judge that sought our endorsement. After a thorough investigation into the beliefs and experiences of all the candidates, it was clear that Mr. Canale has a strong respect and command for the law.
Our committee unanimously endorsed Greg Canale. For me it was very easy to support Mr. Canale. Having known him for many years, I have nothing but respect for the man he is. Mr. Canale has a deep and genuine understanding and empathy on how the law can help and fail to help the average citizen.
Being a wise judge cannot be learned by reading a manual. Wisdom comes from years of experience dealing with people who are often confronted with great challenges and stress. I believe it is extremely important to put a person on the bench who has had those many years of experience representing people in the courts. That is what makes a good lawyer, a wise judge, and why I ask all Conservatives to vote for Mr. Canale on Primary Day, June 23.
Gordon Wilhelm, Glens Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!