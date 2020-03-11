Letter to the editor: Can you recognize the narcissist?

Editor:

There was an article in my newspaper, The Englewood Sun, that was titled, "How to spot a narcissist." Now only a trained technician or psychiatrist can diagnose this mental disorder. This piece gave a list of symptoms that any layperson can use to identify an individual who is a good candidate.

I'll hit the high points: a grandiose sense of self-importance; a preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, beauty and/or love; a belief that they are special or unique, a chosen one; they require excessive admiration from all around them; they possess a strong sense of entitlement.

A narcissist exploits others, lacks empathy, and envies others or believes that others envy them. They regularly display arrogance and haughtiness. A narcissist will easily lie, blame others for his own mistakes, and never admits to doing anything wrong. Remind you of anyone? Hmmmmmm ...

Rick Garms, Englewood, Florida and Argyle

