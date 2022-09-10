Letter to the editor: Campaign signs are distracting to drivers

I just noticed this morning that someone has peppered the interior of the traffic circle at the intersection of Aviation Road, Dixon Road and Farr Lane with Elise Stefanik campaign placards.

People have the right to place these signs on their own property, but I believe it is inappropriate for them to be placed on public/town property, especially where they would be a distraction for drivers going around a traffic circle, where some drivers already seem distracted enough.

Oh, and by the way, Elise only "Backs the Blue" when they're shooting escaping suspects in the back, not when the "Blue" is trying to prevent a violent, traitorous mob from taking over the Capitol of the United States of America!

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury