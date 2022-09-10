 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Campaign signs are distracting to drivers

Letter to the editor

I just noticed this morning that someone has peppered the interior of the traffic circle at the intersection of Aviation Road, Dixon Road and Farr Lane with Elise Stefanik campaign placards.

People have the right to place these signs on their own property, but I believe it is inappropriate for them to be placed on public/town property, especially where they would be a distraction for drivers going around a traffic circle, where some drivers already seem distracted enough.

Oh, and by the way, Elise only "Backs the Blue" when they're shooting escaping suspects in the back, not when the "Blue" is trying to prevent a violent, traitorous mob from taking over the Capitol of the United States of America!

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News