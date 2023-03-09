I wish to commend, congratulate and thank Mayor Bogle and the Village Board for bringing 20 years of work, thousands of volunteer hours far in excess of the expectations of their offices, for having the persistence to learn new things and develop the expertise to attract such a massive grant (for a wastewater plant).

I heard a lot of anger expressed at the Feb. 27 Village Board meeting during the presentation by Laberge Engineering. After their presentation was over, I did feel anger. The question is: Where do I direct my anger?

Most of want to find an object, a person, a group, or a municipal entity to bare the brunt of our expression of anger. Really, we are often angry with ourselves.

I am angry at myself because while my friends and neighbors on the board worked tirelessly on this issue, I just lived my life. I had excellent reasons for my non-involvement and non-participation in village matters having to do with the illness and death of a family member, but my guess is that the mayor and Village Board members also had complicated lives while they served, and I did not.

Going back 8 years or so, there were almost 100 Village Board meetings that I did not attend. I did not attend the 24 village board meetings between 2015 and 2016 to learn about this grant. I did not attend the meeting of Oct. 19, 2021 when the board gave the mayor grant submission authority.

Now, taking personal responsibility for my own community, I realize that I (we?) have placed the mayor and the board in the position of having to bring me up to speed on an issue that was the topic of hundreds of hours with each meeting’s proceeds being printed in the Eagle for all to read.

Daniel Polak

Cambridge