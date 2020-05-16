Letter to the editor: Calls for a coherent national response

I see what's happening on the federal level: a complete abdication of responsibility and zero competence, coupled with overweening arrogance and disregard for scientific facts. Then I look at states taking their cue from that stew of ignorance and immorality and I truly fear we are becoming a third world country right before my eyes. Maybe all those people will not die, but the virus has shown no sign of being willing to spare you because of your political beliefs. And to say we are "warriors" and have to accept some death in order to preserve the economy? Cannon fodder is more like it. We are not warriors in this scenario, we are more like the waves of men thrown into trench warfare in WWI or the soldiers in the Iraq war sent into battle with inadequate armor: expendable pawns. Many of these deaths our federal government seems so willing to accept are not inevitable. They could be prevented if there was a coherent and effective national response including testing, tracing and quarantine. What else could you call such callous acceptance of the deaths of thousands of our countrymen but deplorable?