Editor:
It was troubling to see Rep. Stefanik's staff is proactively reaching out to extremists who threaten violence against local journalists. Mealy mouthed "both sides"-ism and dishonest moral equivalency is unacceptable. I don't know if she feels threatened or is just afraid of a primary challenge, but I hope she finds the courage to take a clear stand against them. Most Trump supporters are not violent extremists and she should be more careful about the alliances she seeks.
It's equally disappointing to witness the silence from other local media outlets regarding these threats. They ought to be able to put aside petty rivalries for the greater good. I'm not sure how much demand there will be for walking tours of a downtown where rageful gun-toting protesters are screaming profanities and threats at each other and the rest of us.
You have free articles remaining.
I recently read an article about the demise of a local paper in Maine. The closure was mourned by elected politicians and civic officials alike who are unsure how the void will be filled. The CJR, among other researchers, have concluded that "When local papers close, costs rise for local governments." By that, they mean: for us taxpayers. Financial institutions know that local journalism oversight helps keep project costs in check and charge higher financing costs to governments without that oversight. The work of Travis Whitehead and Doug Beaty is more effective because there is a newspaper to amplify their findings.
I've been critical of The Post-Star of a number of things in the past — it's as imperfect as any institution made up of fallible human beings. But its public service journalism is not matched by any other news outlet in the area. This is exactly why it's being targeted. We should not tolerate these kinds of threats.
Brian Farenell, Glens Falls