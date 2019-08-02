Editor:
I watch on TV "Through the Decades." The Dick Cavett Show from the ‘70s had Danny Kaye on as a guest. After a good show, Danny Kaye said that he volunteers his time for UNICEF and they do a lot of good for children. I looked up UNICEF and saw that the CEO receives from $600,000 to $1.2 million per year, plus all expenses. I say, put your money where it does the most good, to help veterans, their families and youth such as, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans, the Military Order of Purple Hearts and the Vietnam Veterans Association.
Two old friends, Frank and Mike, asked me the other day, what do I get choked up most about. I said, I was about 30 or 31 years old when my girls started to collect can tabs to hang in their doorway, about 100 or 200 of them. Now it takes 1,400 tabs to make one pound. So please save the tabs from the cans and get them to me through Brooke or Big Dan. The money, every penny, goes to the Shriners Hospital for Children. We receive love for our paycheck.
Keystone Kop Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls