Letter to the editor: Call the pandemic the crisis it is

Editor:

Thank you for your continued, detailed coverage of the incidences of COVID-19 cases and deaths in our area. As you would say, anyone who reads is aware that the pandemic is the greatest public health catastrophe of our time. However, what is excessively glaring and totally unacceptable is the absence of any indication by our local elected officials of the seriousness of the situation. Ms. Stefanik? Nothing. Ms. Little? Nothing. Mr. Stec? Nothing. Posting something on your website just doesn't cut it — nobody reads those.

It's called leadership in a time of crisis. May I suggest that they each issue the following public statement: "Wear a mask and keep your distance."

Happy lonely Thanksgiving!

John Pietrangelo, Queensbury

