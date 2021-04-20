Letter to the editor: Call in for meeting in Moreau on solar

Editor:

Although Zoom meetings are a little more difficult for some to attend, I strongly encourage all Moreau residents to attend the Planning Board open meeting on 4/19 at 7 p.m. You can easily access the meeting via the town of Moreau's website.

The Planning Board has to make a favorable or unfavorable recommendation to the Town Board on US Light Energy's proposal to put solar on the old Tee Bird golf course site.

The members of the Board have already recognized that this project in no way meets the requirements of a planned unit development. Moreau's own codes' first requirement is that there are multiple uses and a variety of housing is encouraged. This project is clearly only one use and there is no housing component at all.

The CEO of US Light Energy stood on the hill across from my farm (I've been there 21 years) and told me "We couldn't stop him." "He has millions of dollars behind him and he would out-lawyer me." He told me he could care less how it affected my farm and the neighbors. Nice, huh?