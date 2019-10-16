Editor:
Our country is becoming decimated by the actions of our president. The latest rounds of his self-appropriating and deplorable conduct have crossed the boundary of acceptable behavior, as set forth in our Constitution, and may also result in the deaths of possibly thousands of Kurdish citizens. Trump’s rhetoric is dividing our country and destroying our country’s international reputation.
The whistleblower complaint was made public on Sept. 26. If it is reviewed, it clearly supports the conclusion that the Ukrainian President Zelensky was told to investigate Hunter Biden. In return, Trump would release the military aid to Ukraine which Congress approved in its finding that this aid would bolster our country’s national security. Trump then states publicly that he wants China to also investigate the Bidens so as to attempt to diffuse this situation. Then, in the same sentence, he states that, “there is nothing wrong with this.”
According to 10 former White House Chiefs of Staff (“WHCF”), the concept of asking a foreign government to investigate political opponents is highly improper. Even Andrew Card, a Republican, and the longest-serving WHCF in 60 years, opinions that Trump’s conduct warrants an impeachment inquiry.
You have free articles remaining.
Further, Colin Powell, a Republican, a former Secretary of State and a former four-star general, stated that Republican congresspersons and senators must say something if they see things that are not right when he was referring to the Zelensky call.
The Kurds, as our allies, were extremely instrumental in defeating ISIS in Northern Syria. Trump, then without consulting his national security team or the Joint Chiefs of Staff, decides to allow Turkey to invade Kurdish territory. Thousands are expected to be slaughtered. This includes women and children.
Our country cannot endure this any longer. It is time for all to unite!
Joseph H. Oswald, Salem