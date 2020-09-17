Letter to the editor: Cable bill raises hackles

Editor:

Scam alert! Spectrum is at it — again.

My new bill received Sept. 12 jumped from $174.21 to $245.92.

I immediately wound my way through Spectrum's “customer service” telephone maze in some faraway land for an explanation. I greeted the representative, Rose, in ill humor, even asking her to pass the call to a manager, but she was up for a challenge.

We found something called “partial month charges” of $64.89, covering Aug. 12 through Sept. 3, had been added to the usual bill; I simply was double-billed for that time period, without notification or legality.

Rose had the audacity to ask if I had recently altered my bundled service or called for repairs, while all the time viewing my computerized file that would show no changes. Another blame the victim scenario.

It was finally chalked up to a computer glitch with my “grandfathered service,” whatever that means. My bill was reduced to $177.33.

Curiously, Rose confirmed to me this problem could be repeated with other subscribers.

Can you hear the figurative scam alert buzzer going off in your head?