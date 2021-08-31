 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Buyers beware when it comes to contractors

Letter to the editor: Buyers beware when it comes to contractors

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

A recent article in the Times-Union, regarding contractors who scam consumers, happens much more than the public knows.

You have such a contractor in Granville — stole $153,000.00 from us. Hired attorney, contacted NYS Attorney General etc. ... Consumers please be aware and do your homework.

Don't rely on businesses that recommend contractors at no fee to you — it is also a scam. They do not investigate these contractors. They only check to see if they are a felon. Look at the small print: "not responsible if contractor did not do a good job." Live and Learn. Financially bankrupted us.

Linda Knightes, Hadley

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News