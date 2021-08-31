Letter to the editor: Buyers beware when it comes to contractors

A recent article in the Times-Union, regarding contractors who scam consumers, happens much more than the public knows.

You have such a contractor in Granville — stole $153,000.00 from us. Hired attorney, contacted NYS Attorney General etc. ... Consumers please be aware and do your homework.

Don't rely on businesses that recommend contractors at no fee to you — it is also a scam. They do not investigate these contractors. They only check to see if they are a felon. Look at the small print: "not responsible if contractor did not do a good job." Live and Learn. Financially bankrupted us.