Letter to the editor: Buttermilk must be kept clean, pristine

The Hudson River Special Management Area is known to many locals as the Bear Slides or Buttermilk. The area is located in Lake Luzerne, New York and has beautiful scenery where you can enjoy a hike up to the bear slides.

Since 2014, The Natural Resources for the Buttermilk at the Morgan Duke Conservation Society have been there. The society cleans up the garbage in campsites, along the trails, and near the Hudson River.

The Natural Resources Volunteers for Buttermilk would like to remind everyone when you visit this magnificent place, whether you are camping, hiking or tubing down the river, please respect the natural setting there, please respect the environment.

Please do not throw any garbage on the ground and also do not spray-paint on rocks or trees. Finding spray-paint on rocks and trees is not an enjoyable experience for many families when they are camping. We can all do a part and keep this place and natural setting clean for many generations. If you plan to hike at HRSMA (Buttermilk), please bring a usable bag with you and take home the refuse. It is best not to leave any trace at Buttermilk.