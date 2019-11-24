Editor:
This letter is in regards to the project being proposed on Old West Road and Washburn Road. I have concerns from a neighborhood perspective regarding this project. The issue is not with Rachel McDormett’s desire to farm the land. The issues lie with the brewery, music venue and tiny house village proposed. The concerns include: the safety of our children, the increased traffic, the amount of water used, increased risk of property damage, increased noise.
In the past year, three drunk drivers have violated my property without a brewery nearby. The first, a woman hit the fire hydrant on the property. Second, a man drove across the lawn, hitting my children’s slide, hitting a tree and causing $1,900 worth of property damage. Had it been a happy hour drinker, we could have lost or injured our children playing outside the evening before. Two weeks ago another driver crashed through my bushes, leaving car parts, but also left the scene.
You have free articles remaining.
There are concerns regarding the amount of water to supply this venture. We are on wells, which could result in our water supply being taxed. There will also be an increase in noise with a music venue with increased traffic. My children’s bus stop is on a sharp turn of the road. He is 5 years old and has to cross Old West Road when the bus drops him off. With increased traffic and people consuming alcohol down the road, it raises safety concerns.
Ms. McDermott claims that we are attempting to interfere with her way of life, but we are not opposed to farming. She is interfering with our way of life. We moved here to peacefully raise our children. She is claiming to do this for her family, however continues to cite financial gain for the reasons for expansion.
Stephanie Oakley, Gansevoort