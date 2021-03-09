Letter to the editor: Building on lawn would hurt the church

Editor:

The vestry of the Church of The Messiah strongly opposes the proposal to construct a mixed-use project on the northeast corner of Glen and Bay streets. Currently, the project will consist of a four-story building containing 43 one-bedroom apartments and commercial use on the ground floor.

Messiah is located immediately north of the proposed project site, is on the State Register of Historic Places, the National Register and is part of a group of historic buildings contained within the "Three Squares Historic District” which is a component of the Glens Falls Multiple Resource area. The church is an “architectural jewel” and would not benefit by a building constructed immediately adjacent to it that would be totally inappropriate in an historic district.

Following the 1976 demolition of the Glens Falls Insurance Company building formerly located on the subject site, the church has had an open environment that allows sunlight to enter through our beautiful stained-glass windows. Not only has our congregation benefited, but the neighborhood benefits from an attractive greenspace that is embellished by this fine example of mid-19th-century Gothic Revival architecture.