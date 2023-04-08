It seems to me that the experts hired to assess our downtown parking needs, with the community's dollars, don't enjoy our theater productions or our Cool Insuring presentations or our Crandall Library concerts or eat at our restaurants, which generally get busiest in the evenings. Uncanny that the experts didn't stick around after 6 p.m. to enjoy our wonderful evening array of activities at our museums or our churches even on weekends, but suggested pay-for-parking rates for the daytime hours, when they found ample parking spaces.

In whose interests are they working? On the other hand, I wonder how many years it will take to study and improve and hopefully even expand public transportation which could alleviate the need for car riders to search for convenient parking spaces? This would exponentially alleviate both daytime and nightime travel for the elderly, for folks who don't drive and part-time workers with limited resources. An expanded public transportation system is also greener and more expressive of our democracy. Anyone can use it!