Letter to the editor: Bugler will play "Taps" on Saturday

Editor:

I have been the bugler of American Legion Post 574 in Hudson Falls for over 20 years now and have done hundreds of military celebrations, parades, funerals, and ceremonies. I have been sounding "Taps" on Memorial Day and Veterans Day since I was in high school, and it is a shame that this is the first year that the communities have had all parades and public memorials canceled.

As I know what it is like to serve my country, as I am a Vietnam-era vet, I feel compelled to honor all Vietnam veterans who have made the supreme sacrifice by sounding "Taps" on Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at the SUNY Adirondack Vietnam Veterans Memorial as usual.

Our Post 574 color guard already conducted a memorial service with firing squad and "Taps" last Monday at Moss Street and Union cemeteries in Kingsbury and Fort Edward, respectively. The Vietnam Veterans of America still celebrates Memorial Day on the original date of May 30.

Practicing social distancing I will welcome those who want to be at ACC at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 30 to honor those who have given their life service to their country.

Reverently,

Reginald Prouty, Navy Vietnam-era veteran

Hudson Falls

