Letter to the editor: Budget answers and accountability sought

This is in sharp contrast to the budget process that has transpired in the town of Queensbury. We have read the fine and objective concerns of both Doug Beatty and Travis Whitehead in regard to the outlandish rise in the Queensbury budget (57%)! This rise is on top of a surplus which the New York State Comptroller’s Office deems as excessive! Where is the explanation as to why this tremendous tax increase is justified? The silence from the supervisor and board (who apparently voted unanimously for such an increase) is truly deafening! Citizens of Queensbury merit an explanation as to why, in an environment of inflation and personal cost-cutting, we must endure a monumental tax increase when the town has an overly abundant surplus!