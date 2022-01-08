Letter to the editor: Bubblers can be a death trap

Editor:

My daughter lost her dog the other day after finding him dead in the open water at a neighbor’s dock because of their bubbler system and had to tell my grandson that Finnegan is dead. After contacting the APA and DEC, I find that no agency has jurisdiction regarding this. NYS has regulations on everything we do, yet there are no guidelines regulating personal ice eaters/bubbler systems on our lakes? Bubblers for residential docks are opening up spaces up to 200 feet out into the lake and 200 feet to 300 feet along the shore, and an area this large is not needed to "protect" a dock or boathouse.

I live in a boathouse, have never run a bubbler in 40-plus years and there is minimal wear and tear on my foundation. There are regulations regarding stairways, beaches and rock walls along a shoreline, and how far out we can put our docks, moorings and swim rafts, but a property owner can open up a swath of water the size of a football field? How many deer carcasses or other wildlife have drowned in these death traps that no one ever sees? Does 12 months of sunlight entering our lake through these slaughter holes have an effect on the growth of the invasive aquatics taking over our lake? Is it going to take the death of a child, a snowmobiler or cross-country skier to enact some “rules” regarding this? Is a homeowner liable for these open waters?

Instead of paying hundreds of dollars for these machines and the electricity it takes to run them, pay a local to take your dock in and out each year, especially if you only have one or two aluminum docks at your personal residence. At the very least, be conscious of the size of open water you are creating, consider the possible consequences of these death traps and imagine what dying under the ice in the frigid waters of an Adirondack lake must be like.

Cindy Mead, Brant Lake

