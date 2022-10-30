Letter to the editor: Broader bottle bill is stuck in committee

I would like to express my concerns with Assembly Bill A8668A providing for the expansion of New York state bottle bill. I 100% support this bill, but, however, my concern is that this Assembly bill has been in committee since January 2022, and it not scheduled to be on the floor calendar.

I know a small business owner who owns a small return center, and by raising the deposit to 10 cents this will help her business.

I keep sending letters to the New York State Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee asking them when this bill will be placed on the floor calendar, and nobody will answer me. It worries me that this bill will never get to the floor calendar, and I am worried A8668A will never happen.

James Sullivan, Hudson Falls