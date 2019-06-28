Editor:
I disagree with you strenuously about what you saw at the Centennial Circle protest and reported in your Sunday, June 23, Opinion Column and with what you wrote about Better Angels and local leadership.
You and I were apparently in the same place at the same time on Saturday, because I also saw the woman and man in what appeared to be a heated exchange. I then observed after a while that they appeared to “agree to disagree” and protested peacefully, side by side, for at least another hour.
Before Saturday, I did not know the man with the “Make America Great Again” hat turned backwards on his head. I stood directly across the street with a sign opposing his views. But eventually I crossed the street and struck up a conversation with him. We did not agree on presidential candidates, but we did agree on some ideas that we talked about. He and I parted as new friends who disagreed on some political issues.
I am, therefore, disheartened by your characterization of Glens Falls and your column’s title “Violence could be ahead, even here.” You jumped to a conclusion that a fight was about to break out. If you had stayed a bit longer and looked a bit harder, you might have seen that the Better Angels program was working that day, right out on Centennial Circle.
I have been a Better Angels volunteer organizer since 2017 in Argyle. I know it’s working in several local communities. I think your blanket condemnations of Glens Falls officials are misleading and unfair. Bringing people together is a process, not a one-shot deal.
Good things are happening in Glens Falls and surrounding towns because of me and many other folks like me.
Doris J. Nichols, Argyle