I am writing to call on Speaker Carl E. Heastie and Majority leader Stewart-Cousins to bring bill S2478/A3375 to the floor of Assembly right away. This is an emergency right now in New York State as many bottle redemption centers across New York State are shutting down and many bottle redemption centers are on the brink of collapse in coming days, weeks and months.

Speaker Carl Heastie and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins have the power to bring “S2478/A3375”to the floor of the Assembly and Senate. Sadly, two redemption centers in Warren County, New York have permanently closed. Thank you, Assembly member, Matthew Simpson for co-sponsoring the bill and I am asking Sen. Dan Stec to please join Matthew Simpson and co-Sponsor the bill. I would like to mention that bottle return centers get paid a 3.5 cent handling fee and that hasn't been updated since 2008.