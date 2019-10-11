Editor:
We were disappointed to read of The Post-Star’s disapproval of our objections to a planned unit development in our area of Moreau. It would change the character of the area and affect our quality of life.
Some of us have lived here for a few generations, while others have lived here for at least 50 years. We have a stake in what happens here. Many of us cycle along the road, or have children that play in this area. The first proposal for Woodstock type music festivals would have been very disruptive. Neighbors have already had inebriated drivers go off the road and run into their children’s swings and toys in their own yard. This road is not suited for added traffic, especially headed to a bar. I for one don’t want to wonder, as I cycle along, about whether or not the driver coming up behind me has been drinking.
We are not well-to-do people, and we don’t have thousands of dollars to invest in new wells if our wells should run dry or be corrupted. Obviously, a distillery and brewery would involve a great deal of water, and what as waste water would be going back down into the aquifer? The distillery and brewery would be better located where there is a public water supply, and not in an area where all the other people in the area could have their access to clean safe water affected.
There has been a history of supposedly safe PCBs, PFOAs and chemicals from paper production being discharged into waterways and aquifers.
Personally, I think it is great that the people in this area of Moreau have come together to try and assure that our area will continue to be a relatively safe area to live.
Martha Winsten, Gansevoort