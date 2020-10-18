Letter to the editor: Braymer will use skills to help our region

Editor:

Thank you to The Post-Star for the Oct. 7 article on Claudia Braymer entitled “I bring a different voice.” And I quote: "Claudia Braymer is offering consensus-building and advocacy skills in her run for the Assembly."

As a Warren County resident and member of the Queensbury Climate Smart Communities Committee, I appreciate the work that Claudia has done as an environmental lawyer in Glens Falls, and as a Warren County supervisor.

Many of us moved to the Adirondacks, or grew up here, loving the outdoors, skiing and snowshoeing in winter and kayaking on its pristine lakes. I love to be on the Hudson River in my kayak, watching a blue heron alight and soar, alight and soar. I love to be out on Lake Luzerne and watch the loons swimming and diving and calling their mournful call.

We still have our clear lakes because of environmental legislative actions that reduced the acid rain and eastward-blowing pollution, and reduced industrial toxic chemicals, such as mercury, from ruining the fishing from the lakes.