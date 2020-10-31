Letter to the editor: Braymer will make great Assembly member

Editor:

Having previously worked in the same office as Claudia Braymer for several years, I wholeheartedly recommend her for the Assembly seat for the 114th District. She is hard-working, smart, and tenacious, and is always well-prepared to tackle any issue she faces. These attributes allowed her to become a leader on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, despite being a member of the minority party there.

For a long time, it has been an unfortunate fact that opportunities for members of the minority party to achieve anything in our state Legislature are few and far between. The Democratic Party has controlled the Assembly since the 1970s. Sending Braymer, a Democrat, to Albany to represent our district will ensure that the North Country’s voices are heard there.

Electing her Republican opponent to the Assembly will do us little good. Republicans are not allowed by the leadership to move legislation without a Democratic co-sponsor, and have little to no influence over the distribution of grant money to local governments. A democracy should not work that way, and our local government bodies often don’t, but that is the reality in Albany.