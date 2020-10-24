Letter to the editor: Braymer will help with rental assistance

Editor:

We need a winning candidate for the New York Legislature who cares about the housing crisis and will do something about it. That candidate is Claudia Braymer.

Last May, she collaborated with Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall to establish a rental-assistance fund for local workers not eligible for unemployment insurance. The pandemic has laid a tremendous burden on low- and moderate-income renters.

Currently, millions of renters are covered by a national unprecedented eviction moratorium until 2021. What happens then? Many tenants are facing enormous and unaffordable rental debt. And what about the landlords, especially those who own just a few properties?

Congress has yet to adopt a new aid package that includes broad rent relief. It has not passed any other cash assistance lately either. Expanded unemployment benefits expired at the end of July. Can those of us not in this “sinking boat” even imagine the hardship for those without life jackets?

The current U.S. Republican-controlled Senate has shown little concern for social safety nets. But, historically, New York state has shown concern. The 2021 New York Legislature will need to act promptly on this issue. And who best to represent us but Claudia Braymer.

Diane Collins, Glens Falls

