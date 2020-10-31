Letter to the editor: Braymer is best on the environment

Editor:

Claudia Braymer is the best candidate to represent us in the 114th District Assembly for many reasons. A priority for me is her knowledge of and dedication to environmental issues. Our park consists of 6 million acres (largest park in the contiguous United States), 2,800 lakes and ponds, 1,500 miles of rivers fed by an estimated 30,000 miles of brooks and streams. A significant part of the 114th Assembly District is economically dependent on its health. We need a leader who acknowledges the climate crisis and its impact on our land, water, air and ultimately all of us.

Claudia’s environmental record is outstanding. Not only does she have a degree in environmental resource management, a law degree, her own law office focusing on the environment, but is Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor on the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Under her leadership as chairwoman of the Environmental Concerns Committee, resolutions have been passed to sign the Climate Smart Communities Pledge, sign on to the Clean Energy Communities program, implement four DEC High Impact Action items.

Her most recent leadership accomplishment was the effort to pass a resolution in support of the Green Amendment Bill (A.2064) and it passed unanimously last week.