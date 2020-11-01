Letter to the editor: Braymer is a smart, independent thinker

Editor:

I believe Warren County Supervisor Claudia Braymer from Glens Falls running for state Assembly has impressive credentials that are much-needed at the state level.

Ms. Braymer was clear that the Siemens cogen project was wrong yet her opponent Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson supported it. In addition, Warren County taxpayers were almost duped with an $11-plus million airport expansion project. Ms. Braymer, after being presented with numbers and validity of the project, did her due diligence and concluded it was a costly boondoggle in the making.

However, Mr. Simpson, while being presented with numbers proving the project was ill conceived still went along with the project and gives new meaning as a RINO which we have a lot of in Warren County — Republican in name only.

Ms. Braymer is an independent thinker. County supervisors including Mr. Simpson supported taking land from a developer via eminent domain on a theory this ill-conceived project was going through. Now, county taxpayers, thanks to supervisors who didn’t do their homework, have to reimburse the developer nearly $500,000 and rightfully so, as this was wrong.