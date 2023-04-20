With the indictment of former President Donald Trump, you can see Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is more interested going after the former president than addressing the growing crime wave in the city. District Attorney Alvin Bragg is focused on letting people out of jail and not jailing those who are a threat to law-abiding citizens. This is just the way he operates and just how much concern he has to protect those who live in the city, many who probably voted for him and now live in fear. This should really pen the eyes of businesses and residents who are contemplating moving from the city to other parts of the country. It is one thing to pay high taxes and exorbitantly high living expenses but it is quite something else to constantly worry about your personal safety.