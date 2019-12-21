Letter to the editor: Boy, 6, gets involved with goodwill cause

Hi there, my name is Debbie Vittorio, and I'm a resident of Sisson Reserve. With such negative stories lately about our community I thought I would share a positive one. Myself along with several residents host different activities throughout the year here at Sisson Reserve. We've done a “help your neighbor day,” community clean up, Adopt A Soldier, to name a few. This gets the children involved and hopefully gives them a sense of pride in their community. I decided a couple of weeks ago to have a Socks for Soldiers collection which will be donated to the Adopt A Soldier program. Although I've spread the word via our community page on Facebook and hand delivered flyers throughout the community, our collection wouldn't be what it is without the help of a very special 6 year old, my neighbor, Carter Rodriguez. You see, Carter saw the collection box on my porch and came over to ask about it. I explained the meaning of Christmas and the spirit of giving to our soldiers who can't be home with their families. Well. Carter took that flyer to school and comes everyday now with socks and the biggest smile. He's so proud of himself. His mom gave me permission to use his name in this story that I hope you consider. He would be so excited to read of his good work!