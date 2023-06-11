Thank you to MT Returnables in Queensbury for showing us what compassion looks like. Who would imagine one would find the following sign at a bottle redemption center: "Free Food. We know times are tough for some families right now. If you need help feeding your family, please take some free food. We only ask that you consider others in need and don’t take everything when pantry is full. Thank you and keep your chin up. We got you!” MT Returnables stocks the shelves with free food for those in need. They show all of us what “love your neighbor” means — not just in words but in the food so badly needed by some families in our midst. To the owners who have been so generous, I thank you for helping others and for inspiring all of us to be more caring and generous as well.