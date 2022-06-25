Letter to the editor: Both encouraged and dismayed

I often call the small remnant of Republican lawmakers who are not believing conspiracy theories, not posing with guns, yelling “pedophiles” and “RINO” at anyone dissenting from the big lie, not rousing their base to violence, as “normal.”

Thank those who voted for the infrastructure bill, or sensible gun control, who recognized that Biden actually won the election, who voted for impeachment and were attacked by Trump, cast out by Republican “leaders.” I ask them to speak out, listen to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack — not a witch-hunt, not left-wing partisanship attacking, but conservative Republicans who supported and voted for Trump — his own lawyers, advisers, campaign chairs, the Department of Justice, legislators, clerks, truthfully telling their experience.

We learn how everyone around Trump told him that there was no evidence the election was rigged, how he persisted, intentionally lying. How Pence’s clerks feared for him, the crowd, prompted by Trump, yelling “hang Pence.” How Judge Luttig, a leading conservative judge, warned that Jan. 6 “was a war for America’s democracy, a war irresponsibly instigated and prosecuted by the former president, his political allies, and his supporters ... putting America itself at stake.”

I heard state legislature's Rusty Bowers (Arizona statehouse speaker), Georgia’s Secretary of State Raffensberger and deputy Sterling speak about Trump’s unrelenting pressure to change votes, declare the election fraudulent, support false slates of electors, and was moved by their courage in keeping their oath to the Constitution, God and democracy, they and their family continually harassed, attacked. Heard Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker and her mother threatened and traumatized by angry mobs for being a faithful election worker proud of doing good work. And I thought: what kind of party promotes lies, violence?

I am moved by integrity and courage, dismayed by people like Representative Stefanik, sacrificing integrity and soul for power, and fearful of willful ignorance endangering our democracy.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0