Letter to the editor: Border wall doesn't solve the problem

Recently Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, declared his state is going to build a border wall on its own hook (Post Star, NBC; June 11). I wish him well, and it may be useful, but it’s hardly a solution unto itself.

The problem on the border has nothing to do with the wall. The wall is a tool. To declare that it’s a magical solution is to display a complete lack of understanding of the current crisis and of history. Walls have been tried before to keep migrants out. They’ve inevitably all failed. To weather, or even prosper with this crisis, we need both force and understanding. To begin, this isn’t a migrant crisis, it’s a refugee crisis.

Those coming aren’t going to be deterred by a wall. It may slow them down, but it’s not going to stop them. They are either fleeing poverty and crime, war, or political persecution. When the choice is dealing with a wall or facing certain death for you and your family, that wall isn’t going to deter you.