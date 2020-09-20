Letter to the editor: Book exposes Trump dysfunction

Editor:

The new book written by Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, laid bare some more of the poor little rich boy's family dysfunction.

Brother Ed did the drinking part of the alcoholism, precipitated by inclusion on his father's ---- list.

Brother Donald, true to his initials, served as Ed's "D.T's" (delirium tremens). Can any reader of Mary's book doubt the words of a blood relative? It's as first-hand as it gets!

Remember when those subpoenas were served on administration members? And them saying that no testimony would be acknowledged if it was "only" second-hand? They required only first-hand accounts.

Then, the Democrats did produce some first-hand accounts, and how did ole Mitch respond?

He wasn't interested in the truth, so he simply rejected any first-hand accounts, too.

I estimate that Trump and his spineless followers would start chanting, "The Lord Trump giveth and the Lord Trump taketh away!"

Mr. Omnipotent can't accept he has an expiration date. His eminence is worshiped by Billy and booze-bombed bar dens, lounging in the "make Main Street great again clubhouse"(No girls allowed!)