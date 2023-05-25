Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After watching the Rockwell Falls Public Library board meeting on May 18, 2023, it made me sick to see that few people want to consider banning certain books in the library. I am going to be 35 years old this month and when I was growing up in the '90s, nobody bothered with the library system. They had no problems with what books were in a library and back in the '90s there was no such thing as banning certain books. I tell my nieces and nephew that still today the '90s was much better. We did not have to worry about going to the library to see what certain books were banned that day and my sister and I use to play in my grandma's neighborhood by ourselves and we felt safe.

I was reading on the Benjamin Franklin Historical Society website, and they said that Ben Franklin’s goal was to benefit the common people who otherwise would not have access to books. If Ben Franklin came back to this world, he would be devastated to see how certain people want to ban certain books because they personally do not like a certain book. It doesn’t mean other people don’t like it. If you don’t like a certain book, do not ban it for everyone. You are more than welcome to go to another library, but don’t sit there and ban a book because you don’t like it. What next? Are certain people at the library going to ban Harry Potter books because some say it’s considered witchcraft?

First Amendment: to forbid government censorship of books, magazines, and newspapers as well as art, film, music and materials on the internet.

