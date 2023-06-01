As staunch defenders of the First Amendment, libraries promote intellectual freedom and the right to read freely. Book bans and censorship undermine the First Amendment, restrict access to knowledge, limit our ability to exchange diverse ideas and grow as individuals, a society, and a nation.
Libraries are democratic public spaces that foster learning, critical thinking, and cultural understanding. Books, programs, and other resources allow one to explore different perspectives and engage in meaningful dialogue. Any attempt to limit access to books and programs curtails our ability to make informed choices and hampers our right to access information.
Defending the First Amendment and the right to read is vital for a thriving democracy. Promoting tolerance, respect, and inclusion reflects our dedication to supporting our communities. We need the public's help to support libraries by resisting censorship attempts and raising awareness about libraries' value to our communities.
We must stand together to protect our libraries and intellectual freedom and champion the free exchange of ideas.
Sara Dallas, Saratoga Springs &
Kathy Naftaly
Alma Alvarez
Vicki Plude
Kristel Guimara
Sara Kipp
Christina Becker
Sarah Murphy
Alexandra Gutelius
Kirsten DeSantis
Kay Haffner
Rebecca Verhayden
Laura Burrows
Jennifer Hurd
Rebecca Fasulo
Desiree Thomas
Debra Flint
Susan Rollings
Shelby Burkhardt
Jennifer DeCarlo
Ike Pulver
Mike Sullivan
Russ Wise
Christine Connell
Elaine Cowin
Laura Goodman
Jordan Hornstein
Janet Lindner