As staunch defenders of the First Amendment, libraries promote intellectual freedom and the right to read freely. Book bans and censorship undermine the First Amendment, restrict access to knowledge, limit our ability to exchange diverse ideas and grow as individuals, a society, and a nation.

Libraries are democratic public spaces that foster learning, critical thinking, and cultural understanding. Books, programs, and other resources allow one to explore different perspectives and engage in meaningful dialogue. Any attempt to limit access to books and programs curtails our ability to make informed choices and hampers our right to access information.

Defending the First Amendment and the right to read is vital for a thriving democracy. Promoting tolerance, respect, and inclusion reflects our dedication to supporting our communities. We need the public's help to support libraries by resisting censorship attempts and raising awareness about libraries' value to our communities.

We must stand together to protect our libraries and intellectual freedom and champion the free exchange of ideas.

Sara Dallas, Saratoga Springs &

Kathy Naftaly

Alma Alvarez

Vicki Plude

Kristel Guimara

Sara Kipp

Christina Becker

Sarah Murphy

Alexandra Gutelius

Kirsten DeSantis

Kay Haffner

Rebecca Verhayden

Laura Burrows

Jennifer Hurd

Rebecca Fasulo

Desiree Thomas

Debra Flint

Susan Rollings

Shelby Burkhardt

Jennifer DeCarlo

Ike Pulver

Mike Sullivan

Russ Wise

Christine Connell

Elaine Cowin

Laura Goodman

Jordan Hornstein

Janet Lindner