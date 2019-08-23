Editor:
A double Boo to an article in today's paper in Boos and Bravos. The Boo to the person who said an elected person should vote the way he or she feels, not what the people want. We elect people to office to vote the way the majority of what the population who voted him/her into office, not what they feel. This is one of the biggest problems with our government today, our elected officials voting for their own beliefs and feelings. We elect them to vote the way the majority of their population wants, not what they themselves want or feel. That is their job.
I commend the woman who did the right thing and voted what her people wanted. Maybe she should run for a higher office someday.
Mark A. Horstmyer, Hadley