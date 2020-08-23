 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Boaters disregarded lake courtesy

Editor:

Regardless of the political affiliation, the Trump boat rally on Sunday morning showed a complete disregard for all the other boats and boaters on Lake George.

The last rally before this one was done in a respectful manner — single file going at a relatively slow speed. The pro-Trump rally, which I am sure had at least 100 boats, joined up at the south end of the lake and then all at once sped up the lake in a broken formation.

The last time I saw waves this high crashing into my boat, which was tied up at the dock, was during Hurricane Irene. Not a very good showing for people who call themselves “boaters.”

Kevin Ross, Lake George

Letter to the editor
