Letter to the editor: Boaters disregarded lake courtesy

Editor:
Regardless of the political affiliation, the Trump boat rally on Sunday morning showed a complete disregard for all the other boats and boaters on Lake George.
The last rally before this one was done in a respectful manner — single file going at a relatively slow speed. The pro-Trump rally, which I am sure had at least 100 boats, joined up at the south end of the lake and then all at once sped up the lake in a broken formation.
The last time I saw waves this high crashing into my boat, which was tied up at the dock, was during Hurricane Irene. Not a very good showing for people who call themselves “boaters.”
Kevin Ross, Lake George
