Letter to the editor: Board member should resign

Editor:

At a recent board meeting a board member (Douglas Needham) blurts out a couple of comments, which in my opinion really speaks to his dedication and obligation to his position and to the people he represents!

The supervisor said she could call a special meeting to ensure that the board members could make an informed decision on an issue, which could not wait until the next regular meeting.

Needham's comment went something like this, "I can't keep coming to all these meetings" and "I have to work."

To make this board member even more interesting is the fact that he co-owns and lives with his brother who works for the town Highway Department. Since the highway budget is the largest part of the board’s oversight, this board member seems to have a very serious "conflict of interest."

Our new supervisor has asked this board member to audit the books for the Highway Department! Another conflict, folks!

Before his election, at the "meet the candidates event," this board member had this to offer: "All I have to say is I am here for the town!"