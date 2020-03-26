Letter to the editor: Board member has conflict of interest

Editor:

It would appear that the town of Thurman has yet another "conflict of interest" occurring with one of its newly elected Board members.

Ed "Brownie" Brown has worked for the town for many years, recently retired and now holds a part-time position with the town at the landfill. Last fall, Ed decided to run for a position on the Thurman Town Board, his election numbers were very impressive. At the beginning of January 2020, Ed has taken his seat on the Thurman Town Board.

All, elected officials should go to great lengths to avoid even the slightest appearance of improprieties. In this case it is all too obvious.

You see, with this case the residents of Thurman can never be sure that Ed Brown is not being unfairly influenced. At the very least, as an employee of the Town Board, the town supervisor, Susan Shepler, is his "boss." When the board votes, Ed often agrees with the supervisor. No surprise here.

Recently, Mr. Brown was charged with auditing his own books for the transfer station. No issues were found. Is anyone not surprised?