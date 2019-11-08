Editor:
Unfortunately, it is almost comical to watch 12 people vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. The bantering between them provides Trump with a whole host of talking points to be used against the ultimate Democratic presidential nominee. While each of the contestants are well spoken and passionate about their views, it appears likely that not one of them enjoy the stamina to defeat Trump in 2020.
The Democrats must concentrate their resources and put forth their best efforts to convince one person to run. This person is Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City. I know that some people in the “North Country” may not like a “city person.” However, remember that Trump is from the “city” also.
Mr. Bloomberg executed the duties of his office so well that he was elected to three terms as mayor of NYC. In 2005 he won reelection by a 20 percent margin, the greatest margin ever for a Republican running for mayor in NYC.
Furthermore, unlike Trump, Bloomberg is truly a self-made billionaire. He started his own company in 1981 with money he had earned. His current net worth is estimated at $51.1 billion. On the other hand, Trump was receiving an annual income of $200,000 by the time he was three years of age. During his life, Trump received over $400 million from his father and there are several instances of Trump committing tax fraud. (See N.Y. Times, Oct. 2, 2018).
Due to his questionable financial dealings, Trump is forbidden to be a part of any non-for-profit organization in NYS. Bloomberg, by contrast, is the third largest philanthropic donor in the United States, donating millions of dollars to various charities.
In 2018 he became a Democrat. Please do your research. Bloomberg should run.
Joseph H. Oswald, Salem