Letter to the editor: Bloated bills lead to some no votes

Editor:

A recent letter to the editor concerning Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s no votes on “many bills to benefit the American people” was misleading. The letter writer made no mention of reasons why the congresswoman would have voted no, so the readers are left to assume that she must be against voting rights, women’s health, etc., etc. By doing a little research you can find that in fact the congresswoman does have a good reason for each of these no votes. Most of that centers around bloated legislation, loaded with amendments that have nothing to do with the original bill. Or the left uses each bill as an opportunity to attach their progressive wish list. None of this benefits the American people and certainly not the congresswoman’s constituents here in the north country.

Now to be fair, the blame for most of this lies in Washington, D.C., and both parties are at fault. The “infrastructure” bill now being debated by the Democrats is a prime example of what is wrong with Congress. This monstrosity of a bill is beyond anyone’s comprehension and contains numerous wasteful and harmful programs that will bankrupt the country. Thousands of pages long and filled with programs that have nothing to do with infrastructure. I’m sure taxpayers would be appalled to learn how their money would be spent. Unfortunately, this is the way Congress operates. It would be nice to go back to each issue as a “stand alone” piece of legislation that would have to pass on its own merits.

So before you condemn the congresswoman for her vote, take the time to see what’s in it that makes it worth a no vote.

Kim Gamache, Saratoga Springs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0