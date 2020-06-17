Letter to the editor: BLM fighting for our democracy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Before the American Civil War it was generally agreed that a slaveholding oligarchy was attempting to impose slavery on the nation. When Southerners, especially slaveholders, realized that Lincoln’s election would sound the death knell of slavery they revolted. Slaveholders were deeply oligarchic people who felt that liberal democracy was a bunch of garbage. When it came to states' rights, slaveholders felt that the states had too strong a sense of states' rights when it came to excluding slavery from the north. Their conception of freedom was that only the people that they considered to be the most accomplished should run society.

African Americans have a unique voice in the struggle for freedom in our country. They have sought to end the absurd notion that for the privileged few to feel truly free that they must do that on the backs of others. Recently, when African Americans are protesting about police brutality, I see many whites looking to purchase guns or threaten protesters. How is this any different than when there was a threat of slave rebellion in the antebellum South?

Mostly in the rural areas of our region, there are a few people who choose to fly the Confederate flag on their property. The Confederate flag is a symbol of hate and slavery.