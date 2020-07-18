Letter to the editor: Blessings Ken, you will be missed

Editor:
I have written several letters to the editor for The Post Star over the years. This one, however, is hard to write. Ken Tingley, a valued employee of the paper, is retiring. While I am very happy for Ken who is leaving a very successful career in writing and editing for our hometown newspaper, I am sad for us. We will miss Ken’s well-written articles on current events, local history, and personal stories of area residents written with heart.
As a pastor, writer of sermons for church services, weddings and funerals, and now semi-retired, writing a book of my own, I start every day with The Post Star, reading well-written articles by Ken Tingley on national news, tender personal stories and difficult journeys of area residents.
Ken seems to get at the heart of personal life journeys, historical information and breaking news straight on — without coloring the issues. How he reports on tragedies in people’s lives, telling their personal story with sensitivity and kindness, is to be appreciated and admired.
Retirement is a blessing for most, a reason to reinvent ourselves with new routines, new friends, quality time with family and sometimes, finding our inner souls. Retirement allows time for reflection on what we have, or have not accomplished in this life, knowing that we have time to reflect, and perfect our personal journey.
I wish Ken and his family the best — good times, great experiences, getting closer together as a family and enjoying friendships that may have been set on a back burner due to busy schedules and deadlines. As God is always at work in our lives, I believe that the future holds a great deal of joy and satisfaction for a life well lived and a job well done.
Blessings, Ken, and have a healthy, happy and restful retirement. You will be missed.
Patti Girard, South Glens Falls
