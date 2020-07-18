Letter to the editor: Blessings Ken, you will be missed

Editor:

I have written several letters to the editor for The Post Star over the years. This one, however, is hard to write. Ken Tingley, a valued employee of the paper, is retiring. While I am very happy for Ken who is leaving a very successful career in writing and editing for our hometown newspaper, I am sad for us. We will miss Ken’s well-written articles on current events, local history, and personal stories of area residents written with heart.

As a pastor, writer of sermons for church services, weddings and funerals, and now semi-retired, writing a book of my own, I start every day with The Post Star, reading well-written articles by Ken Tingley on national news, tender personal stories and difficult journeys of area residents.

Ken seems to get at the heart of personal life journeys, historical information and breaking news straight on — without coloring the issues. How he reports on tragedies in people’s lives, telling their personal story with sensitivity and kindness, is to be appreciated and admired.