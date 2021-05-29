Letter to the editor: Bless our veterans and our soldiers

Editor:
Memorial Day is here — a day to remember all the military members who gave their lives for us to keep America a safe and free nation.
We can’t thank them enough for their service to the United States of America. Hats off to the guards who continue to serve their country long after their military service is over. These honor guards perform the military rites that honor our veterans in their time of need. This takes place on a daily basis at our military cemetery.
We can’t say enough for your service to our brave departed veterans. God bless our veterans and our active military.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs