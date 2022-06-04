 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Blaming Dems is a desperate ploy

Letter to the editor

Editor:

Just a reminder to Stefanik's misguided supporters claiming that The Lincoln Project puts out horrendous filth. That "filth" comes directly from Stefanik's own mouth! She accused innocent people of being "pedo-grifters," and constantly repeats conspiracy lies that people believe and then act on them, killing innocent people! Anyone who supports Stefanik needs to reassess their morals! Trying to blame Democrats for what she says and how she acts is a desperate political ploy!

The ad will not backfire on Democrats because it shares proven facts about her behavior. She has clearly spoken her lies to the members of Congress in open floor debates! All of which are recorded!

Stefanik supporters have stooped to a new low accepting her lies as facts. The Lincoln Project is exposing her lies for all to see. And the best part is, a group of Republicans are the original group that formed The Lincoln Project! Don't like what they are doing? Then tell Elise to shut her lying mouth!

People are also reading…

June Woodard, Queensbury 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News