Letter to the editor: Blame governors not Trump for COVID

Editor:

During this coronavirus ordeal, a lot of press coverage has been projected by the left that the president mishandled the response.

CATO Senior Fellow Walter Olson stated in his Wall Street Journal article dated March 30, 2020: "In America's constitutional design, while federal law is supreme, the national government is confined to enumerated powers. It has no general authority to dictate to state governments. Many of the powers that government holds, in particular the police powers invoked to counter epidemics, are exercised by state governments and the cities to which states delegate power."

Amendment IX: The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disperse others retained by the people.

Amendment X: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.

The closest that the written text provides for some justification for federal intervention is in the Preamble: "...promote the General Welfare..."