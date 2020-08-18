Letter to the editor: Blame Democrats for future GOP actions

Editor:

The Democratic leadership in the Senate, along with most of the other Democratic members, has voted no on most of President Trump’s appointments to executive positions and federal judgeships.

This is thanks to Harry Reid, who led the change in Senate rules so only a simple majority is needed to confirm presidential appointments. Since Republicans are in the majority, almost all appointments have been confirmed.

What will happen if Biden wins the election and the Republicans hold on to the Senate?

If the Republicans follow the past four years of Democratic example, a President Biden will have a hard time getting people confirmed to executive positions and federal judgeships.

I can just hear the Democrats screaming that this is unfair. That every president deserves to get his or her choices confirmed. They will say they voted “no,” because the people seeking confirmation were not worthy and certainly not qualified but President Biden's choices to fill these critical positions are all worthy and qualified.

Can you imagine the bloodbath when Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg finally retires?