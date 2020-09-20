Letter to the editor: Blais has something against car show

Editor:

Well, Mayor Bob Blais is angry again after what would have been another car show in Lake George. The Adirondack Nationals having been canceled this year, people, those bent on getting out for something to do, came with their cars, many because of the three-day reservations that canceling would have cost them good money.

Mayor Blais has had it in for this car show for a long time. Many of us remember when there were two car shows in Lake George, one on Prospect Mountain in May, the other in the village in September. Mayor Blais even said this January in an interview in the Glens Falls Chronicle that the Adirondack Nationals car show "has outgrown the confines of the village ... and that “It brings parking problems. It brings noise problems. It brings enforcement problems. It brings crowd control problems. If there’s any event the residents dislike, it’s the car show."

Blais also worries about a serious mishap. Funny, how in the 30-plus years since the Adirondack Nationals have been held, there has not been one fatality, but how many boating accidents and deaths have there been on the water? At least one annually, and I don't see Mayor Blais halting boating or demanding change there.